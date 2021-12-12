This week the cancellation of Cowboy bebop, the Netflix live action series based on the anime created by Shinichiro watanabe. It was a risky bet that sought to adapt a story considered cult by fans, but that in the end did not get a good reception with its premiere.

Less than a month after its premiere and with only one season, the project that had the protagonists John Cho (Spike), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black) and Daniella Pineda (Faye) was totally discarded by Netflix.

In this way, after hearing the news, the cast of main actors published on social networks their respective reactions to the cancellation of Cowboy bebop.

The gif of John Cho

On his official account, @JohnTheCho, the actor who brought Spike Spiegel to life, posted a funny gif without providing any description.

John Cho’s reaction to the cancellation of Cowboy Bebop. Photo: Twitter capture

Fans quickly understood that it was his reaction to the cancellation of the Netflix series.

Reflection of Mustafa Shakir

For his part, Mustafa Shakir posted on Instagram a photo of himself characterized as Jet Black. Below, he dedicated a few words of reflection on what happened.

“What a great opportunity right ?! I got to play Jet Black! I will never stop being him … so to speak. That’s tough for me. “

Mustafa Shakir’s reaction to the cancellation of Cowboy Bebop. Photo: Instagram capture

Also, the actor thanked Netflix for the treatment they received. “Netflix did the impossible for us to achieve it. They really took care of us, ”Shakir said.

“But at the end of the day, business is business and this was a big ship that needed a lot of fuel,” he added.

Daniella Pineda’s meme

Like her partner John Cho, the Mexican-American actress posted a meme on her Instagram account.

Daniella Pinedo’s reaction to the cancellation of Cowboy Bebop. Photo: Instagram capture

The photo has no description, but it could be said that it refers to the celebration of the premiere and how quickly the entire project was canceled.