There are 6,670 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, 2 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 15 deaths registered. New cases were identified on 39,011 swabs. New cases by province – Province of Bari: 2,204; Bat Province: 452; Province of Brindisi: 648; Province of Foggia: 809; Province of Lecce: 1,588; Province of Taranto: 885; Residents outside the region: 63; Province under definition: 21.

Currently positive people in Puglia are 118,105. There are 678 covid patients admitted to a non-critical area in hospital. In intensive care, on the other hand, 40 patients.