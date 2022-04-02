Mehdi Nafti has become an evangelist of prudence. Normality understood as a state of equidistance. No euphoria after a good run. No depressions after a loss like the one on Monday against Las Palmas (4-2). “The Leganés fan can think like that, but we are professionals. We do not”, has insisted on prior to the visit of the Fuenlabradaa party that insists that it cannot be a trap for their boys “because they have been warned since the beginning of the week that the teams in the lower zone are dangerous,” he clarified.

For this duel, the coach has confirmed that he will not have casualties, but that there will be states of various forms that will invite him to rotate. In case of victory, Leganés will leave a very sentenced salvation that, however, still keeps them far from the playoff positions. “If the people have arrived with nine rounds to go with a playoff option after being penultimate on round 10… we have done something right”, he has valued his work since his arrival.

An area of ​​no one that, Nafti believes, should not invite him to advance planning work in terms of signings, but to continue working on the next game. Regarding his renewal, he has clarified that there are no conversations yet. “We are going to try to continue showing that we can take the club to the highest possible level”.

Is the motivation to start a better streak if possible?

Well… if we manage to have the same streak as that first one, it would mean that we almost finished the season undefeated. Hopefully it will be like that.

Is the team more competitive now than after the Burgos win?

Yes, yes… considering that it is not the same defeat. Analyzing the game in depth, it is not the same. Las Palmas, despite their football, you analyze the three goals we conceded in the first half, a corner, a foul and our loss… yes… it is a defeat that hurts, but it is not the same context, nor the same situation. It’s a different team right now than the team that lost in Burgos.

What drops are there?

None. Initially none. Let’s see Recio how he trains tomorrow. We will measure the risks. Levels of form… we will have to see Bárcenas… Omeruo… Gaku… I’ll talk to them too. I would like to say that all of them, but with different levels of form.

What have you learned from the defeat in Las Palmas?

It was a complicated defeat against a good rival. I would have liked to have seen those fouls that we made in the midfield after the 2-1 at the start of the match. I would also have liked to finish the moves better in transitions, we had some chances to attack the last line, but we did not have the most appropriate decision. That in the less strong points. Then I really liked the team’s reaction in the second half. I liked it a lot against a rival like Las Palmas. With the changes we don’t stop believing. We always went to attack the last line. Yes… it was a 4-2 loss, but there are positive points.

What do you expect from Fuenlabrada?

First, I am looking forward to seeing my team after losing. And from Fuenla… look, I’m watching the games in the lower zone and many teams are considered dead but… I don’t know, eh? I see Real B compete, Alcorcón, Málaga played a great game in Girona… Here we won 1-0 against Alcorcón from a penalty and suffering… it’s going to be a very complicated match. They have pride, self-esteem… by proximity it’s a derby… but I repeat… first the reaction of my team.

Is it better to play with two strikers or a striker and a midfielder?

My answer will surprise you. Obviously, one striker or two depends on the rival, the context, our fatigue, the casualties… But despite the defeat in Las Palmas… that we would have had another central midfielder… we would not have had the ball… I I came out reinforced from playing with two strikers. We may repeat tomorrow, in Oviedo, against Málaga… we can win and play well with two strikers…

What goal is set?

Fuenlabrada… the objective is Fuenlabrada. Play a good role. Remain undefeated and give joy to the fans. Like I always said. I understand that the defeat in Las Palmas has been able to bring down some of our fans. But if people have arrived with nine rounds to go with a playoff option after being penultimate on round 10… we have done something right. But the best way to treat yourself after a loss or win is not to think about qualifying.

What do you think that the Second Division does not stop with the World Cup? Will he reconsider having internationals?

Eternal debate. You can sign internationals that will go to the World Cup, but don’t cry later. It is what is happening to us. You want internationals, you want them to go to the World Cup, but we don’t want to lose them when there is an international match. If you don’t want internationals, don’t sign them. But don’t sign them later so that the excuses come. That would be hypocritical. It’s an eternal debate, yes…

The Fuenlabrada party, is it a trap?

It can be a trap for our fan, who thinks that because it is Fuenlabrada, you are going to run over him and you are going to score four. But for a professional who is warned this week, who knows how those below compete, Alcorcón, Real B… Fuenlabrada…

Have you insisted a lot?

They know from day one…

In this zone of nobody in which the team is, should you start planning for the next season?

In football you have seen that everyone’s moods vary greatly depending on a result. It is bad, very bad to anticipate things that have not happened. We have had clear examples. Sporting… First and now suffering. Málaga thinking about the playoff and suffering. Leganés, what if later promotion, what if later salvation… now playoff again… no… no. I tell you that it is not a whim to think about the day to day. I know it may bother you that I don’t take one side or the other… I don’t want to get into one state of mind and another from one week to another. We are professionals. The fan is understandable that he feels that way. For him to say: “Fuck, we don’t have playoff options anymore” and now we won three in a row and say: “Let’s see if we play the playoffs”. No, we can’t go like this. Fuenlabrada.

Have you already talked to the renewal club?

No, not yet. We are going to keep fighting and showing that we are capable of taking the club as high as possible.

How important is it to get Recio back?

It is important to recover Recio and it is even more important to have him at 100%. That is why when they have asked me before, you have to measure their physical condition very well. Even having it on the list is important to measure. Right now, a muscle injury for any footballer is almost missing the season.

Will there be rotations?

There will be changes, several changes, yes.