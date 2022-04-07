There are 9,368 coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, April 7, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 29 deaths recorded. New cases were identified on 72,825 swabs (12.8% positivity rate). These are the other data released by the Region: in intensive care: 40 (+5); non-intensive care patients: 1,088 (-56); deaths, overall total: 39,388 (+29).

The new cases by province: Milan: 3,107 of which 1,383 in the city of Milan; Bergamo: 567; Brescia: 1,204; Como: 478; Cremona: 300; Lecco: 389; Praise: 123; Mantua: 475; Monza and Brianza: 836; Pavia: 496; Sondrio: 135; Varese: 959.