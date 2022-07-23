There are 6,365 new infections from Coronavirus today, 23 July 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 7 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 4,318 molecular swabs and 28,675 antigenic swabs were processed. The hospitalized are 1,095, 6 more since yesterday, 73 intensive care, 5 more, and 7,396 recovered in the last 24 hours. The ratio of positives to swabs is 19.2%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,023.

In detail, this is the situation in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 810 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 2: there are 1,372 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 3: there are 841 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 4: there are 295 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 5: there are 544 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 6: there are 635 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 1,868 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 612 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl di Latina: there are 828 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl di Rieti: there are 212 new cases and 1 death. Asl di Viterbo: 216 new cases and 2 deaths.