Primoz Roglic did not have a good Tour de France. His fall in the pavé stage, in the first week, ruined his goals in the competition and now he presents difficulties for the rest of the season.

The Jumbo Visma cyclist, once he lost the chance to fight for the Tour title, put himself at the service of the squad, dressed as a domestique and helped him Jonas Vingegaard to reach the lead and defend that condition.

Roglic and the sports directors of the Jumbo Visma decided to set foot on the Tour last Sunday for the final details of preparation to defend the title of the Back to Spain.

However, his participation in that race is not at all certain, after it became known that due to that fall in the Tour he has two fractured vertebrae, according to Espn.

In Europe the alarms sounded and Cycling in Depth had contact with Merijn Zeeman, the team manager, who spoke about the issue that concerns them.



“Roglic has passed medical tests and will continue to do so. He is clearly very battered after the fall,” he said.

He already added: “We are very clear where the pain comes from. Primoz hopes to reach La Vuelta, but it will be difficult. We have to analyze it for the coming weeks.”

Despite the difficulty of the subject, inside the team they are optimistic that their runner can reach the competition well.



“It may come and it may not.. The doctors are in contact and we have hope. It will depend on his recovery, hopefully it will be good, “said the manager.

The Tour of Spain will start on August 19 with a time trial in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

