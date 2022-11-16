There are 3,441 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, November 16, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – from the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 5 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 1,930 molecular and 15,953 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 19.2%. There are 679 hospitalized, 18 more since yesterday, 28 intensive care units occupied and 2,470 recovered. The cases in the city of Rome are at 1,904.

In detail, this is the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 616 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 2: there are 690 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 3: there are 598 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 4: there are 145 new cases. Asl Roma 5: there are 182 new cases. Asl Roma 6: there are 371 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 839 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 238 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl of Latina: there are 416 new cases and 1 death. Asl of Rieti: there are 53 new cases. Asl of Viterbo: there are 132 new cases and 1 death.