Renowned gastronomic figures met this Tuesday in Mérida for the tenth edition of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants.

“We are very excited about this roster after two years of many changes, and all of us coming together for the first time since 2019.

“Last edition was about seeing the past and the future; and this time we will be able to see new names, an edition with a very refreshing profile and with many new countries throughout the region,” explained William Drew, director of content for The World’s 50 Bestin an interview with REFORM.

Mexico and Brazil They were the countries with the most presence on the list, with 12 and 10 appearances, respectively. However, Peru shone more than any other, occupying 4 of the top 10 positions.

The Central restaurants, by Virgilio Martínez; and Maido, by Mitsuharu Tsumura, both located in Lima, placed first and third. Don Julio, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, was in second place.

“We are understanding our history and being more curious about it. I think that makes us understand that it is time to Latin Americasimply because we believe it today and we can consolidate much bigger ideas.

“We do not depend on trends and fashions dictating what to do. Most expression of freedom that we have today is on earth, in nature and not losing sight of this interconnectivity: giving and receiving. There is tremendous generosity that must grow because today we all have to be united,” explained Virgilio Martínez, from Central.

National presence

During the ceremony, the CDMX, Guadalajara, Cancun and Monterrey were present again. Regions such as Tulum and Valle de Guadalupe were also added, this one with two restaurants on the list, Villa Torél (18) and Fauna (16). The latter was also awarded the highest new entry recognition on the list.

Quintonil, by Jorge Vallejo and Alejandra Flores; The Ten, by Tomás Bermúdez; Mayor, by Francisco Ruano; Rosetta, by Elena Reygadas; Pangea, by Guillermo González Beristain; Ark, by José Luis Hinostroza; Máximo Bistrot, by Eduardo García; and Sud 777, by Édgar Núñez; rank in the top 50. Pujol, by Enrique Olvera, was among the top 10, occupying seventh place.

In addition to climbing from 38th to 17th place, Jonatan Gómez Luna, chef at Le Chique restaurant, was awarded the Estrella Damm Choice Chef Award, given by his peers in recognition of his positive impact and culinary leadership.