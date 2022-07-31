There are 3,295 coronavirus infections in Lazio today, 31 July 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 3 dead. In Rome 1,419 cases reported. “Today in Lazio out of 2,511 molecular swabs and 16,726 antigenic swabs for a total of 19,237 swabs, 3,295 new positive cases are recorded (-547), 3 deaths (-5), 1,104 hospitalized (-7), 66 therapies intensive (+2) and +4.201 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 17.1%. In Rome city the cases are at 1,419 “, says in a note the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D ‘Beloved.