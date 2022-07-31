from Laura Cuppini

It could be very competitive, given that in India it is ousting Omicron 5. It has 9 mutations in the Spike protein compared to Omicron Ba.2 from which it derives

Omicron’s sub-variant BA.2.75 (nicknamed Centaurus), found in India in early May, is worrying about its high transmissibility, which could quickly lead it to dominate the scene. According to experts from the NextStrain international database, which collects the genetic sequences of viruses, it could be 13 times faster in spreading than BA.5. The frequency of BA.2.75 increased rapidly in India, with a steady growth rate of 0.13 per day, compared to BA.5’s 0.01. This suggests that the latest addition to the Omicron family may be globally competitive. To date, there are about 300 confirmed cases of BA 2.75 worldwide, with the highest incidence in India and surrounding countries. Infections have been confirmed in the United Kingdom, the USA, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Indonesia and in some European countries, such as Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Luxembourg and Germany. See also Diabetes, FreeStyle Libre 3 new sensor for glucose monitoring

present in Italy? A sequence attributable to BA.2.75 was recorded in Italy in the 11-17 July sampling of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit. In the period 18-24 July BA.5 is present in 86% of cases, followed by BA.4 (11.6%), BA.2 (1.6%) and BA.1 (0.8%). It was obvious that the new BA.2.75 variant also arrived in Italy due to its diffusivity characteristics – he said Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor of general hygiene and preventive medicine at the University of Milan and medical director of IRCCS Galeazzi -, and as we have seen also for Omicron it could be the protagonist of a subsequent wave in the near future. The wave pattern confirms us, like those produced by a stone in a pond. However, I hope that the protective capacity determined by vaccination (and the necessary revaccination) does not increase the number of susceptible subjects too much.

Does the vaccine protect us? Experts are concerned about the large number of mutations contained in Centaurus and recommend the fourth dose of vaccine for all those who are candidates to receive it. It is not so much the individual mutations, but the number of combinations of mutations that worry us. difficult to predict the effect of so many mutations together, a picture that gives the virus a kind of “wildcard” property in which the sum of the parts could be worse than each of them – he said Tom Peacock, virologist at Imperial College London -. Certainly Centaurus is a potential candidate to replace BA.5. See also Piedmont, "Let's take care of the protection of the diabetic patient": follow the live broadcast on Adnkronos

Does Centaurus escape antibodies? According to a study, not yet published, BA.2.75’s ability to escape our antibodies is no better than that of Omicron 5. Researchers (from Imperial College London, Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, University of Cape Town Polytechnic University of Zurich) used blood samples taken from people infected with the Delta variant (before November 2021) and Omicron 1 (early 2022) to see how their antibodies reacted when placed in contact with Centaurus. Those infected with Delta managed to keep the new variant at bay much worse than those infected with Omicron 1, and this could explain the particular situation of India, where Delta was the protagonist of a huge wave in 2021. Omicron, compared to Delta, has 30 mutations in the Spike protein. Centaurus, compared to Omicron BA.2 from which it descends, has 9 mutations on the Spike.