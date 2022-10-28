There are 2,900 new coronavirus infections today, 28 October 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 6 deaths have been recorded.

In the last 24 hours, 2,778 molecular swabs and 15,301 antigenic swabs were processed for a total of 18,079 swabs with a positive rate of 16%. 636 were hospitalized, 18 more than yesterday, 32 intensive care units as busy as yesterday and 4,512 recovered. The cases in Rome city are at 1,534.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: 531 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: there are 578 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 3: there are 425 new cases; Asl Roma 4: there are 189 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 195 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 220 new cases.

In the provinces there are 762 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 250 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: there are 291 new cases; Asl di Rieti: there are 95 new cases; Asl di Viterbo: there are 126 new cases and 3 deaths.

In Lazio the total number of “Covid” cases on a weekly basis is “still decreasing”, which marks a “-6% and the incidence” stands at “394 per 100 thousand inhabitants. The Rt value” also is “decreasing , at 0.92 “and therefore below the epidemic threshold.