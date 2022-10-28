Friday, October 28, 2022
Evacuation ends in Kherson amid Ukraine counteroffensive

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2022
in World
Evacuated Kherson

Evacuated in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.

Evacuees in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.

According to Russian authorities, at least 70,000 people were able to leave the area in less than a week.

The civilian evacuation from the region of Khersonin southern Ukraine and organized by the occupying forces of Russiahe concluded, in the middle of a ukrainian counteroffensiveannounced a pro-Russian official.

“The work of organizing the departure of the inhabitants of the left bank of the Dnieper (river) to safe regions in Russia has ended,” he said on Thursday night. Sergei Aksionov, leader of Crimea, the neighboring peninsula of Kherson annexed in 2014 by Moscow.

I am glad that those who wanted to quickly and safely leave the territory bombed by the Ukrainians were able to do so

The Russian occupation authorities in this region of southern Ukraine had urged the population to cross the river before the advance of the Ukrainian forces from the south. Ukraine considers that these population transfers are “deportations”.

“I am glad that those who wanted to quickly and safely leave the territory bombed by the Ukrainians were able to do so,” Aksionov said on Telegram, where he posted a photo next to the deputy director of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko.

The Kherson region was taken over by Russia since March.

On Wednesday an official in charge of the Russian occupation of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, said that at least 70,000 residents they were able to leave their homes in the area in less than a week.

For its part, the Ukrainian military command indicated this Friday in its daily report on the last 24 hours that “the so-called ‘evacuation’ of the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson continues.”

Aksionov also reported that he and Kiriyenko visited the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Moscow and kyiv have been blaming each other for months for bombing the plant’s facilities. The two men “met with staff and assessed the situation in the area of ​​the plant,” Aksionov said.

AFP.

