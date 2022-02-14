Who is most protected by covid? Who is vaccinated or who is cured? “The best combination” for protection from the virus “is that of the infected vaccinee”. To explain it to Adnkronos Salute is the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the University of Milan. This happens, he specifies, “because there is an important and very high response of antibodies to the Spike protein and then, thanks to the infection, a transversal response compared to” other structural components of the virus such as “the nucleocapsid protein and this gives certainly greater protection “.

So there is no need for an additional dose of vaccine for those who have contracted Covid after taking two doses? “No, but it is all to be demonstrated – replies the expert – To date, the indication is that the fourth event, or the third dose of vaccine, is still needed. We will see in the future”.