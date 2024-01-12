They continue to fall Covid numbers in Italy. In the week from 4 to 10 January they registered 20,945 new cases positive, down 45.9% compared to the previous week (38,737). There were 355 deaths, -4.3% compared to the previous 7 days (371). This is what we read in the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Positivity rate decreasing

The positivity rate drops to 9.2%, compared to 16% in the previous week, compared to 226,569 swabs carried out, down 6.6% compared to the previous survey (242,518).

Hospitalizations are dropping

The positive trend also continues for hospitalizations. The employment rate in the medical area on 10 January was 8.2% (5,131 hospitalised), compared to 10.1% (6,320 hospitalised) on 3 January. The occupancy rate in intensive care as of January 10th was 2.4% (213 hospitalized), compared to 2.8% (246 hospitalized) on January 3rd.

Vaia: “Further slowdown, result to be consolidated”

“This week's data highlights a further slowdown in the spread of Covid, which is also reflected in the reduction in the occupancy rate of hospital facilities, both in the medical area and in intensive care. A result that we must consolidate, continuing to protect the most fragile through vaccination which, we remember, can be received at the same time as the flu vaccination, which is particularly important given the trend of the last few weeks. We still have time.” As the general director of Health Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaiain the comment on the weekly Covid bulletin.

“We renew the invitation to the Regions, especially those that struggle the most, to implement every organizational and communication action, especially in the territory, to avoid overcrowding in hospital emergency areas”, Vaia said again.