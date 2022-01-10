In the last two days, the employment of intensive care is stable “at 17% while the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in non-critical areas increases (+ 1%): from 23% recorded on December 8 to 24% of the last update (December 9) “. This is what emerges from the latest bulletin from Agenas, the National Agency for Regional Health Services.

The occupancy rate of Covid beds rises in 13 Regions. According to the updated data from Agenas, “Valle d’Aosta at 45%, Abruzzo at 22%, Calabria at 36%, Campania 23%, Friuli at 27%, Lazio at 23%, Lombardy at 28%, Molise 16%, the province of Bolzano at 16%, Piedmont at 30%, Sicily at 30%, Tuscany at 21%, Umbria at 30%, Liguria 36% “. The following are stable but above the 15% threshold: Basilicata (19%), Emilia Romagna (21%), Marche (25%), the province of Trento (20%), Puglia (16%), Veneto (23%). The only one below the threshold is Sardinia (12%).

With regard to hospitalization in intensive care, “the rate increases in 9 regions in 24 hours: Calabria (18%), Emilia Romagna (17%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (21%), Lazio (21%), Liguria ( 21%), Lombardy (16%), autonomous province of Trento (29%), Umbria (15%), Veneto (21%) “, reports Agenas.