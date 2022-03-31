Junkkari | Antti Kurvinen is not a farmer, which is unique in the history of the city center – why did Saarikko want him to be the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry?

Antti Kurvinen is the first central Minister of Agriculture and Forestry who does not have a background in farming.

I’m not a practical farmer, I am a practical politician and lawyer.

That’s what the center said Antti Kurvinen at a press conference on Thursday after a joint meeting of the center’s party government, parliamentary group and MEPs had decided to nominate him as the new minister of agriculture and forestry.

Of course, a minister does not have to be an expert in his or her own field of administration – in fact, this is rarely the case.

Although Kurvinen has a background as an amateur actor, he cannot be called a cultural professional, even the biggest killer. Or as an expert in science.

Yet he has held the post of Minister of Science and Culture for almost a day.

He will take over the post of Minister of Agriculture and Forestry at the end of April.

Move is historic. This is apparently the first time that the central Minister for Agriculture and Forestry has been a person who is not a farmer or a farmer by background.

Of course, there have been non-farmers as ministers of agriculture and forestry – most recently the Coalition Party Petteri Orpowho held the position from 2014 to 2015.

But there is apparently no history in the history of a central or peasant federation of agriculture who is not a farmer. And there are indeed a lot of history in these downtown agriculture and forestry ministers.

Let’s see.

With the current minister Jari in Lepä is a large farm in Pertunmaa, Southern Savonia. Minister for 2015-2017 Kimmo Tiilikainen has a master’s degree in earth and forest sciences. He has worked as an organic farmer in Ruokolahti.

Sirkka-Liisa Anttilan (as Minister 2007-2011) the family has a pig farm in Forssa.

Juha Korkeaojan (2003-2007) is a farmer by profession. As well as Mikko Pesälä (1994–1995).

Martti Pura (1991-1994) is an agrologist by training and has worked as a farmer.

There were farmers too Toivo Yläjärvi and Battle of Tähkämaa.

Johannes Virolainen was Doctor of Agriculture and Forestry.

The list goes on: Tribal Castle, Erkki Haukipuro, Nestori Kaasalainen, Martti Miettunen, Mauno Jussila, Juho Jaakkola, Urho Kähönen, Kusti Eskola, Viljami Kalliokoski, Taavi Vilhula, Vihtori Vesterinen, Kalle Jutila, Eemil Luukka. Farmers all.

At this point, the year 1944 has been reached, and I can no longer go through the list beyond history. But I understand that all the allied agricultural and forestry ministers of the interwar period also had a farmer background.

(You are welcome to contact us if you know that there is a non-farmer from the Central Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.)

But why the president of the center Annika Saarikko nominated Antti Kurvi as Minister of Agriculture and Forestry?

After all, the parliamentary group in the center would also have found experts in the field, such as Anne Kalmariwho has been a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and Forestry since 2011. Kalmari has been the chairman of this committee since 2017.

Kalmari has a master’s degree in agriculture and forestry. He has worked as an agricultural entrepreneur since 1991. Kalmar’s background would therefore have been perfect as Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

There are four men and one woman in the downtown ministerial group. Kalmar’s appointment would have offset the distortion a bit, but Saarikko still wanted Kurvinen for the position.

The reason could be – as Kurvinen himself said – that he is a “practical politician and lawyer”.

Agricultural is currently in a really deep crisis. The government must be able to help the situation in the best possible way.

Kurvinen is notoriously a skilled political gambler and twist, so apparently Saarikko wanted his creditors to this important place in the city center to sort out the situation.

Kurvinen belongs to Saarikko’s insiders to the greatest extent possible, as has Kurvinen’s position as Minister of Science and Culture. Petri Honkonen.

Saarikko, Kurvinen and Honkonen have known each other well since the years of youth politics and are good friends. Honkonen was, for example, the bestman at Kurvinen’s wedding.

It seems strong that President Saarikko filled his ministerial group with confidence.

But it can also be approached cynically.

Saarikko’s position in the center’s leadership is currently solid, and he won’t get a challenger at next summer’s party meeting. But if someone threatens him at some point, it could be Antti Kurvinen, who is in high spirits inside the party.

The crisis in agriculture is so deep that it is extremely difficult to resolve. It is practically impossible to succeed in the role of the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry at the moment – especially in the case of a one-year long run before the spring parliamentary elections of 2023.

Whatever the minister did, the crisis is likely to continue at the end of the wash.

The cynic might think that Saarikko would not necessarily be bothered if Kurvinen’s buoyancy subsided a little.