I’m 30,408 new covid infections in Italy today, May 18, 2022, according to numbers and data – region by region – of the covid bulletin of the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. There are also another 136 deaths. The total cases rise to 17,147,477 while in total the victims since the beginning of the pandemic are 165,630. The swabs made since yesterday are +264.273 and the positivity rate is 11.5%.

There are also 7,276 hospitalized with Covid symptoms (-189 since yesterday) while patients in intensive care are 318 (-19 since yesterday). 952,578 currently positive and 944,984 people in home isolation.

Here is the data, region by region:

LAZIO – There are 2,883 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 18, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 16 deaths have been recorded. The cases in Rome city are at 1,484. The ratio of positives to swabs is 11.3%. In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in regional health agencies. Asl Roma 1: there are 523 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 497 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 3: there are 464 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: there are 212 new cases; ASL Roma 5: 211 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 211 new cases and 11 deaths. In the provinces there are 765 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: there are 227 new cases; ASL of Latina: there are 365 new cases; Asl di Rieti: there are 93 new cases; Asl di Viterbo: there are 80 new cases.

LOMBARDY – There are 4,325 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 18, 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 11 deaths have been recorded, bringing the total deaths in the Region since the beginning of the pandemic to 40,342. In the last 24 hours 41,588 swabs, including molecular and antigenic swabs, of which 10.3% were positive, were processed. 35 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 2 less than yesterday; while the number of patients in ordinary Covid wards rises by 2 to 914. There are 1,419 new cases in the metropolitan area of ​​Milan, of which 592 in the city of Milan. The province of Brescia follows with 550, Monza and Brianza with 392, Bergamo with 369, Varese with 313, Como with 275, Pavia with 229, Mantua with 187, Cremona with 154 and Lecco with 145. Double-digit increase in the provinces of Lodi , 96 more cases since yesterday, and in Sondrio, 51 more cases since yesterday.

VENETO – There are 2,613 new coronavirus infections today May 18 in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 9 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,733,236, while the currently positive ones are 45,410. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,619. In Veneto hospitals 459 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 20 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 95 positive patients. Yesterday 547 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 2,835 new coronavirus infections today May 18 in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths. Since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak in the region, 1,465,883 cases of positivity have been recorded. The new cases were identified through 17,866 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,195 were molecular and 7,671 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 15.9%.

There are 34 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia Romagna (+3 compared to yesterday, equal to + 9.7%), the average age is 67.4 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,106 (-33 compared to yesterday, -2.9%), average age 75.6 years.

TUSCANY – In Tuscany there are 1,706 new Covid cases (369 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,337 by rapid antigen test), which bring the total to 1,135,444 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,089,253 (95.9% of total cases). Today 2,111 molecular swabs and 11,698 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 12.4% were positive. On the other hand, 2,626 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 65% were positive. The currently positive are today 36,171, -3.5% compared to yesterday. There are 404 hospitalized patients (31 fewer than yesterday), of which 14 in intensive care (2 fewer). Today there are 7 new deaths: 6 men and one woman with an average age of 83.6 years.

SARDINIA – In Sardinia today there are 1099 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 909 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 6779 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 11 (+1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 225 (- 11). There are 22852 cases of home isolation (- 963). There are 5 deaths: a 59-year-old woman residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; two women aged 94 and 95 plus two men aged 91 and 92, residing in the province of Oristano.

ABRUZZO – There are 955 (aged between 6 months and 101 years) the new positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 397999. Of today’s positives, 751 are been identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 6 new cases (aged between 57 and 86 years, 2 in the province of Chieti, 1 in the province of Pescara, 3 dating back to the past few days and communicated only today by the ASL) and rises to 3,275. the Regional Health Department specifying that the number of positive cases also includes 364969 discharged / healed (+2192 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 29755 (-1245 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 3214 cases concerning patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway. 272 patients (-10 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 11 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 29472 (-1236 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 2443 molecular swabs were performed (2305336 in total since the start of the emergency) and 5591 antigen tests (3688414). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 11.88 percent. Of the total positive cases, 82830 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+194 compared to yesterday), 113258 in province of Chieti (+309), 92050 in the province of Pescara (+255), 98429 in the province of Teramo (+184), 7825 outside the region (+10) and 3607 (+1) for which provenance checks are in progress .

BASILICATA – In Basilicata there are 499 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 1,648 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there is 1 death from Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased person resided in Cersosimo. On the same day, 445 healings were recorded.

The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 77 (-5) of which 2 in intensive care: 53 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 24 (of which 1 in IT) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 28,764.