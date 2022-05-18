The 2022 season has so far been extremely difficult for all Honda riders. Despite a radically revised RC213V, Pol Espargaro only managed to break into the top 10 once after a podium finish in the first race of the season in Qatar, in early March.

In difficulty for the whole weekend at Le Mans, Espargaro finished the qualifying in 11th place, the same placement he achieved in the race, moreover with a gap of 22 “from the winner. A situation that led him to admit not feeling fast on the Honda right now.

“I am angry with this situation with the bike, because I normally feel I am strong in some aspect. In KTM, I was very strong under braking,” said Espargaro, who looks set to come out of Honda orbit at the end of 2022.

“I remember a race in Misano where the others were much faster than me, and I got on the podium because I was braking much later. It was my strength and I was taking it to the limit.”

“Now I feel that with the Honda I have no strengths. I suffer under braking, I suffer in the middle of the corner and I struggle in acceleration. That’s why I came within 20 seconds of the first, because I have no strengths. I don’t feel fast, I don’t I’m fast and I’m not driving well “.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The fact that he had no strengths on the Honda did not allow him to overtake in Sunday’s race at Le Mans.

Pol in fact added: “One of the biggest problems at the moment with this bike is that I can’t overtake. I don’t feel I have a strength to attack the other riders. I was losing a lot in acceleration, in terms of pure grip.”

“I was behind the KTMs, behind Brad (Binder), who didn’t brake badly and braking was the only aspect on which I could gain anything. But, since I was losing in acceleration, I had to make up my braking time and I had to brake a lot more late”.

“I tried to overtake the KTMs about six times during the race and the sixth time I went wide because it was impossible. I don’t have a strong point, so as soon as I get stuck behind someone, I can’t overtake.”