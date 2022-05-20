I’m 26,561 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 20, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. They also register another 89 dead which brings the total of victims to 165,827 people. In the last 24 hours, 233,745 swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 11.4%.

The number of people hospitalized since yesterday decreased by 208 for a total of 6,812, one intensive care unit less occupied for a total of 307. There are 17,205,017 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while 874,410 are the current positives. The healed touch the threshold of 16,164,780.

THE DATA OF THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 2,740 new coronavirus infections today 20 May 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 4 other deaths. In Rome 1,487 cases of positivity. In the last 24 hours, 5,586 molecular swabs and 19,891 antigenic swabs were processed for a total of 25,477. There are 764 hospitalized patients, 20 fewer since yesterday, while intensive care units are 42, 4 fewer since yesterday. In the last 24 hours the healed are 4,059.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in regional health agencies. Asl Roma 1: there are 579 new cases; Asl Roma 2: there are 459 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 3: there are 449 new cases; Asl Roma 4: 142 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 5: 187 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 217 new cases.

In the provinces there are 707 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: 251 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: there are 283 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 67 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: there are 106 new cases and 1 death.

There are 138,519 people currently positive for Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 764 are hospitalized, 42 in intensive care and 137,713 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,402,991 healed, 11,276 dead, out of a total of 1,552,786 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 2,314 new infections from Coronavirus registered today, May 20, in EMilia Romagna out of a total of 15,607 swabs, of which 8,701 are molecular and 6,906 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 14.8%. This was reported by the Covid bulletin of the Region which also reports 12 deaths. Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (+4 compared to yesterday, equal to + 12.5%), the average age is 67.1 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,047 (-27 compared to yesterday, -2.5%), average age 75.4 years. S.

SARDINIA – In Sardinia there are today 1,079 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity, of which 935 diagnosed as antigenic. The death of a 78-year-old woman residing in the province of Oristano is recorded. In the last 24 hours, a total of 6357 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to intensive care units are 8, 2 fewer than yesterday. There are 198 patients hospitalized in the medical area, 15 fewer since yesterday, while 21,948 are cases of home isolation.

VENETO – There are 2,191 new coronavirus infections today 20 May in Veneto, according to data from the latest Covid bulletin of the Region. There are another 5 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,737,994, while the currently positive ones are 42,323. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,632. In Veneto hospitals 420 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 20 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 83 positive patients. Yesterday 934 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

ABRUZZO – There are 831 (aged between 3 months and 99 years) the new positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo according to the numbers on infections included in the region’s bulletin. Recorded 7 more deaths. Of today’s positives, 561 were identified by rapid antigen testing. Another 1,501 healed reported. The currently positives in Abruzzo are 28,516 (-677 compared to yesterday). There are 253 patients (-4 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 13 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 28,250 (-674 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 2,400 molecular swabs and 5,081 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 11.1%.

TUSCANY – There are 1,522 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, May 20, according to Covid numbers and data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 8 deaths. New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,094,353 (96.1% of total cases). Today 1,838 molecular swabs and 11,016 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 11.8% were positive. On the other hand, 2,264 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding the control swabs), of which 67.2% were positive. The currently positive are 34,427 today, -3.1% compared to yesterday. There are 386 hospitalized (15 fewer than yesterday), of which 17 in intensive care (2 more). The average age of 1,522 new positives today is approximately 46 years (17% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 24% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).