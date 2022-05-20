Among the many brands taking part in the 2022 edition of Biker Fest in Lignano Sabbiadoro, which takes place from 19 to 22 May, there is also BMW, present with its division dedicated to two-wheelers Motorrad. A stake with which the Italian division of the German company “Confirms his own again presence on the territory and the will to maintain direct contact with customers and passionate motorcyclists “.

BMW Motorrad has announced that the motorcycles of the family Heritage, and in particular the entire range of the iconic R18 maxi cruisers is on display. And that’s not all, because in addition to the exhibition part there is one where you can try the bikes, asking to do a test ride in which you can choose between the motorcycles of the R 18 family and those of the R nineT family. Which means that all the spotlights are on the evocative R18 cruiser, powered by the distinctive air-cooled boxer twin, also in the R 18 Classic, R 18 B versions and with the R 18 Transcontinental bagger, and more is possible drive the R nineT and R nineT Urban G / S in the new version of 2022. Clearly BMW Motorrad will be just one of the companies taking part in the 36th edition of the Biker Fest in Lignano Sabbiadoro: the numbers of the event are expected to be high, considering that in 2021 something like 3,500 demo rides were recorded on the streets of Lignano Sabbiadoro, in addition to the test rides and drives of the E-Mobility Village.