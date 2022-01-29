I am 137,147 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, January 29, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, another 377 dead.

In the last 24 hours, 999,490 swabs were processed with a 13.7% positivity rate. Intensive care used in intensive care, 42 fewer since yesterday, and hospitalized patients with symptoms, 160 fewer since yesterday.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

SARDINIA – There are 1,146 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 29, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 3 deaths on the island.

In Sardinia there are today 1146 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity, based on 4584 people tested. A total of 24163 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 34, while the patients admitted to the medical area are 367. In both cases the same figure as yesterday. In isolation at home 22,432 people.

LAZIO – There are 12,201 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 29, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 14 people have died since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 24,016 molecular swabs and 77,872 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 11.9%. There are 2,122 hospitalized, 12 fewer since yesterday, 204 intensive care units occupied, 3 fewer, and 10,148 healed in the last 24 hours. The cases in Rome city are at 6,386.

These are the data in detail. Asl Roma 1: 2,273 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 2: there are 2,439 new cases. Asl Roma 3: there are 1,674 new cases. Asl Roma 4: there are 324 new cases. Asl Roma 5: there are 1,085 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. ASL Roma 6: 1,379 new cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the provinces there are 3,027 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 942 new cases. ASL of Latina: there are 1,243 new cases and 3 deaths since yesterday. Asl di Rieti: there are 275 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Asl di Viterbo: there are 567 new cases and 2 deaths since yesterday.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 4,193 new infections from Coronavirus today, 29 January 2022 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 14 deaths in the region.

In the last 24 hours, 8,966 molecular swabs and 21,410 rapid antigenic tests were processed. There are 42 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 474. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,472 have been killed in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 15,023 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 29, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 39 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours 51,647 swabs were processed, of which 20,829 were molecular and 30,818 rapid antigen tests with a positive rate of 29%.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 146, one less than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 2,617, 6 more than yesterday. In isolation at home 378,395 people. Since yesterday, 15,831 people have healed. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been 15,019.

ABRUZZO – There are 3,087 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 29, 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 5 deaths in Abruzzo. In the last 24 hours, 8,355 molecular swabs and 18,770 antigen tests were processed. Since yesterday there have been 419 healed. There are 416 hospitalized in the medical area, 4 more since yesterday, while 37 patients are in intensive care, 3 fewer since yesterday. 108,369 people in home isolation.

Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, L’Aquila at 746, Chieti at 818, Pescara at 716 and Teramo at 684.

VENETO – There are 15,631 new coronavirus infections in Veneto today, January 29, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 36 deaths registered. The number of hospitalizations in the medical area decreased to 1497 (-40) and 156 those in intensive care (-12).

BASILICATA – There are 1,149 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 29, 2022 in Basilicata, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 4 deaths, residing in Avigliano, Potenza, Nova Siri and Salandra. In the last 24 hours, 6,166 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. 871 healings have been recorded since yesterday. There are 101 hospitalized for Covid-19, 3 fewer from yesterday, of which 5, one fewer, in intensive care. Overall, the current positives, residing in Basilicata, are approximately 18,300.

TUSCANY – There are 9,713 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, January 29, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 36 deaths registered. The new cases (4,017 confirmed with molecular swab and 5,696 by rapid antigen test) bring the total to 726,793 since the beginning of the health emergency. New cases are 1.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 3% and reached 557,486 (76.7% of total cases).

Today, 18,108 molecular swabs and 50,768 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.1% were positive. On the other hand, 13,825 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 70.3% were positive. The currently positive are 161,093 today, -3.8% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 1,461 (5 more than yesterday), of which 109 in intensive care (7 less). Today there are 36 new deaths: 17 men and 19 women with an average age of 82.6 years.

CALABRIA – There are 1,584 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 29, 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 9 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 1,330 people were healed. Since yesterday, 10,349 swabs have been made, both molecular and antigenic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,861 deaths have been reported in the Region. There are 393 hospitalizations, one less since yesterday, and 32 intensive care units, one more since yesterday.

PIEDMONT – There are 9,568 new infections from Coronavirus today, January 29, 2022 in Piedmont, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 26 deaths in the region. In the last 24 hours 91,558 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. 15,224 people have healed since yesterday.

There are 121 hospitalized patients in intensive care, 11 fewer than yesterday, while those in the Covid ordinary wards are 2,079, 31 fewer than yesterday. 148,660 people in home isolation. 12,572 people have died since the start of the pandemic.