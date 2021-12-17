New record of covid infections today in Great Britain. 93,045 new cases were registered, according to the numbers of the bulletin of December 17: these are record figures for the third consecutive day. Another 111 deaths have been reported, while 7,611 covid patients are hospitalized. In intensive care, 875 people. Yesterday there were 88,376 cases and the day before 78,610.

In the last 24 hours, another 3,201 Omicron variant cases have been identified, double the number reported 24 hours earlier. In total, the infections related to the new variant in Great Britain are 14,909.