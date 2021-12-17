Coronavirus Avit: Mandatory health checks for travelers traveling in their own area will begin on Saturday at borders

A health check can be avoided with a preliminary test.

Regional government agencies have ordered compulsory health checks at border crossing points for travelers who have resided in the previous two weeks in countries where the spread of the coronavirus omicron has been detected.

A coronavirus sample may be taken as part of the health examination. The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) maintains a list of countries where people are affected by the decision.

Social and health Ministry said on Thursday that Britain, Norway, Denmark and Nigeria are being added to the list.

In addition to THL has evaluatedthat omicron transformation has spread to several southern African countries such as South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Given the order will take effect on Saturday and end by the end of January.

Compulsory health examinations do not apply to those born in 2005 or later. After the turn of the year, the decision does not apply to those born in 2006 or later.

Medical examinations are also not mandatory for immigrants who have a certificate of a negative result in a coronavirus test carried out no more than 48 hours before arrival in Finland.

The regulations do not apply to transport and logistics personnel in the course of their work or in the transition to work.

Municipalities are responsible for organizing health checks and corona tests at border crossing points in their area.