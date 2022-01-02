The Omicron variant is highly contagious, but appears less dangerous than the Delta strain and could lead to “enhanced immunity”. This was stated in an interview with the Journal Du Dimanche by the Minister of Health of the government of Paris, Olivier Véran. The fifth wave “is perhaps the last,” he said.

“There Omicron variant confirms what we thought: it is very, very contagious. I said we could have reached 250,000 cases a day at the beginning of 2022: here we are. When we know that we will exceed the threshold of ten million French diagnosed positive since the beginning of the pandemic, we understand Omicron’s extreme ability to infect “, underlines the minister, while yesterday the country notified 219 thousand new cases in 24 hours.

“Omicron it is so contagious that it affects all populations in the world. It will lead to enhanced immunity: we will all be more equipped with defense after its passage “. Especially since” there are three times fewer severe forms of the disease with Omicron than with Delta “.