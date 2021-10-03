There are 314 infections from covid 19 in Emilia Romagna today, 3 October 2021, according to data and numbers from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 6 more deaths. The new cases were identified out of a total of 25,627 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made since yesterday is 1.2%.

The median age of new positives today is 46.8 years. As for the total number of people healed, they are 203 more than yesterday and reach 396,751. The active cases, that is the actual patients, today are 14,444 (+105). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 14,027 (+104), 97% of the total active cases ”.