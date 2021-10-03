During the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Japanese release date has been announced for DRAGON QUEST X Offline, the single player version of the famous MMORPG set in the world of the saga SQUARE ENIX, which adopts an original style super deformed for monsters and characters. Originally launched in 2012 in Japan, DRAGON QUEST X Online it landed on numerous platforms, but it never made it to the West. This new edition of the game will not require an internet connection to play.

The release, currently scheduled for Japan only, is set for February 26, 2022. The target platforms will be PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, through Steam. At the moment the publisher does not plan to release the game outside of Japan, as already announced for other projects belonging to the franchise of DRAGON QUEST, but it is not certain that the incessant requests of the fans will not change their mind. Below we can admire the new announcement trailer.

DRAGON QUEST X Offline – TGS 2021 Trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX