The “Freedom Convoy” protests in the country have been going on for a week

The Ambassador bridge between Canada and the United States has been reopened, blocked for six days due to the so-called “Freedom Convoy” (the so-called “freedom convoy”) organized against restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus. This was announced by the Canadian police who managed to evacuate the demonstrators. And a note from the company explains that “the Ambassador Bridge is now completely open: the free flow of trade between the Canadian and American economies is resumed regularly.” Border authorities announced via Twitter that the situation had returned to normal, but nevertheless advised against non-essential travel. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra thanked law enforcement and government officials on Twitter for being able to restore traffic to the road linking Windsor, Ontario and Detroit.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained in a tweet that he had called “another meeting of the Incident Response Group. We have established further actions the government can take to help end the blockades and occupations. We will continue to work urgently on this: to protect jobs, public safety, our neighborhoods and our economy ”.

Today, I convened another Incident Response Group meeting. We covered further actions the government can take to help end the blockades and occupations. We’ll keep working urgently on this – to protect jobs, public safety, our neighborhoods, and our economy. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 14, 2022