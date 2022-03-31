Covid and school, with the end of the state of emergency in Italy, the measures and rules in the classroom also change in favor of a return to normality. “Those who are positive go home, but everyone else stays in the classroom. The government’s goal is to keep children in class as much as possible. I vindicate the choices made by the government: after Christmas, many thought it would be more prudent to reopen the school. school at the end of January, the government has chosen to immediately bring the students back to the classroom and the facts have proved us right “, said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in the episode of Che tempo che fa last Sunday.

In detail, if you are positive for Covid or if you have respiratory symptoms and a body temperature above 37.5 °, the ban on entering or staying in school premises remains firm.

With regard to the management of cases of positivity, in preschools and educational services for infants in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for girls and boys over the age of six, the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

At primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the education and vocational training system: in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and students who have after the age of six, the use of the Ffp2 masks is expected for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

With regard to integrated digital teaching, pupils and pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activity in the teaching mode digital integrated at the request of families or of the adult pupil accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.