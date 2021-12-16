The alarm continues. So much so that for every player who leaves the anti Covid protocol there is someone who enters. The latest excellent name struggling with the coronavirus is Russell Westbrook, who tested positive in the now daily tests that vaccinated players of teams like the Lakers undergo, struggling with a potential outbreak. Russ is the 5th yellow-violet to finish in protocol and the second to enter on Thursday, but the situation of LeBron James and his teammates is not even the worst: Chicago has 8 players in protocol (two, White and Carter, left today after two weeks ), Brooklyn has 7. At the moment the NBA players in the anti Covid protocol are 35, but the number seems destined to grow with Sacramento (where coach Gentry is also ill) who fears a potential outbreak and today has closed the training center and offices . Team by team, here’s the situation.