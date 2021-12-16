Home page world

The two helpful policemen carried the woman’s Christmas tree home. © Dusseldorf police

Two police officers from Düsseldorf helped a woman to carry her heavy Christmas tree home. The story creates enthusiasm on Facebook.

Düsseldorf – The police took care of a strange photo Dusseldorf currently for buzz on social media. You can see two policemen carrying a woman’s Christmas tree home. Before that, the woman had only been able to pull the heavy Christmas tree across the sidewalk and could barely move forward. “The two colleagues just couldn’t see it,” said the police on Facebook.

“I usually carry it home myself. But first of all, I had a knee operation and then the seller gave me a 2.30 meter copy – at a really good price, ”the woman told the dpa on Thursday. According to her own statement, she simply overestimated herself. Actually, the way from the church square in Düsseldorf to her home was “only” about 300 meters. But she barely made any headway, had to pull the tree behind her – “practically an inch a minute”.

So the woman and her son passed the Ministry of the Interior. At the time, two police officers from property protection were sitting in their car and saw the desperate woman from Düsseldorf. They got out immediately. “I thought, now I’ve done something wrong,” said the woman. But the concern was unfounded. The police just wanted to help – and became “patrol with Christmas tree” straight away. The nice officials would even have carried the Christmas tree to her door.

The photo that the police posted on Facebook was taken by an employee of the NRW Interior Ministry shot. For the action, the police are celebrated on the Internet. The nice Christmas short story from Düsseldorf has already garnered over 1,600 likes and more than 100 comments. “How cool is that?! Great thing “, praises one user. “Great, there are also people who don’t look the other way,” writes another user. (bs with dpa) 24RHEIN is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.