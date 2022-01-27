In the last 24 hours, Russia has touched 90 thousand covid infections, with a record number of 88,816 new cases, while the deaths are 665. Today’s figure exceeds yesterday’s record, which approached 75 thousand infections. Moscow is confirmed as the city with the most infections, with over 26,500 new cases. The presence of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in 74 of the 85 regions of the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 11,404,617 infections and 328,770 deaths.