Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi silence rumors of a shaky alliance by announcing the strengthening their partnership. By mutual agreement, the three companies presented the new “Alliance 2030” plan, a year and a half after announcing the new business model of cooperation with the aim of supporting the competitiveness and profitability of individual companies. Jean-Dominque Senard, president of Renault, wanted to reiterate the solid foundations of the Alliance, highlighting how the latter benefits from an efficient operational governance organization and an intensified and flexible collaboration between the parties.

Electric, intelligent and connected mobility: this is the common denominator of the roadmap that Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have presented in view of the next few years between now and 2030. The watchword is “intelligent differentiation“: It is a working methodology that defines the desired level of commonality for each model, integrating different parameters of possible sharing such as platforms, production plants, engines or vehicle segments. To give a concrete example, the common platform for the C and D segment will host the construction of five models from three Alliance brands, such as Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail, Mitsubishi Outlander, Renault Austral and an upcoming seven-seater SUV. This is a fundamental step taken by the three companies, thanks to which they will be able improve the use of common platforms over the next few years from 60% today to over 80% of its 90 models combined in 2026.

But this is just one of the many steps the Alliance is preparing to take. The three companies have indeed also announced investments of 23 billion euros over the next five years to support its electrification strategy: with a range of 35 new electric cars in 2030, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi will offer the broadest global electric vehicle offering, based on the five common platforms developed by the Alliance itself. As for the new models, Nissan will unveil an all-new electric vehicle based on the CMF-BEV platform to replace the Micra in Europe and designed to be manufactured at Renault Electricity, the electric industrial center in northern France, while Mitsubishi will strengthen its presence. in Europe with two new models, including the new ASX based on Renault’s best-selling models. Final remarks on strengthening the common strategy for batteries, which aims to ensure a global production capacity of 220 GWh by 2030: Nisssan will lead the development of breakthrough solid-state battery technology for the benefit of all members of the Alliance, while Renault will lead the development of the common centralized electrical and electronic architecture and launch the first complete software-defined vehicle by 2025.