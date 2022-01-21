“The” covid “pandemic will end when it will no longer be talked about and the level of acceptance of this pathology and its effects will somehow be generally considered. Just think that every day in Italy 7 people become infected with the HIV virus, there are many but we do not talk about it, we think it is acceptable and there is no longer the perception of danger “. So the virologist at Adnkronos Salute Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor of the University of Milan.

Are we getting out of Covid? “We are in a transitory situation but less worse than we thought two months ago. From the next few weeks there will be an important decline in the contagion curve: that will be the time to free everything, to remove the masks outdoors, keeping them only on means of transport and in gatherings, and to remove most of the restrictions “, he said. for his part on Rai Radio1, guest of Un Giorno da Pecora, professor Andrea Crisanti, full professor of microbiology at the University of Padua.

“In terms of the pandemic and the current epidemic wave, January has been confirmed, as I had unfortunately predicted at the beginning of the month, catastrophic. If we add up the deaths, the sadness is great. The only consolation is that we have the vaccine that has held back the numbers. Otherwise it would have been a massacre “, commented with Adnkronos Salute Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University and scientific advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. Now “we must hope that this will be the month when the epidemic peak is reached. We are not sure because in fact the data must consolidate. We hope that this is the case,” he concludes.