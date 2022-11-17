Pfizer and BioNTech announce the start of phase 1 clinical trials on a new generation mRNA anti-Covid vaccine candidate, potentially effective against several variants of the pandemic coronavirus. The ‘wild card’ product is called BNT162b4 and was designed to amplify the response of immune memory T cells and lengthen the duration of protection against Covid-19.

The new experimental vaccine, explain the US giant and its German partner, “is composed of an mRna of the T cell antigen that codes for the non-Spike proteins of Sars-CoV-2, highly conserved in a wide range of variants of the virus, and will be evaluated in combination with Omicron’s upgraded bivalent vaccine BA.4/BA.5.”

The study, conducted in the US, enrolled about 180 healthy adults aged 18 to 55 who received at least three doses of an mRna anti-Covid vaccine. Different dosages of BNT162b4, administered in combination with a 30 microgram dose of the bivalent vaccine adapted to Omicron 4 and 5, will be tested, compared with the 30 µg dose of the bivalent vaccine inoculated alone.