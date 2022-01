Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 288.9 million Covid infections have been recorded in the world (288.996.583). The death toll rose to 5.439 million. This is what emerges from the data of Johns Hopkins University. The United States is most affected with 54,771,160 cases and 825,561 deaths. The United Kingdom follows with 13,174,349 infections and 149,250 deaths and France with 10,296,909 cases and 124,839 deaths.