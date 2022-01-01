Russian skiers did not manage to break into the final of the Tour de Ski sprint, despite the success of Alexander Bolshunov in the mass start, where he became the second, reports January 1 “Sport-Express“.

The entire podium in the sprint was taken by the Norwegians: Johannes Klebo became the winner, the second place went to Eric Valnez, the third place went to Paul Golberg.

“If you want to win the Tour de Ski, you have to be good at the sprint.” said Klebo after the victory.

Russians Ivan Yakimushkin, Artem Maltsev and Ilya Semikov dropped out in the quarterfinals, Alexander Bolshunov, Alexander Terentyev and Gleb Retivykh – in the semifinals of the ski race in Oberstdorf, Germany.

“It’s a shame for men. Remove Bolshunov, and this will be a completely different team. The rest of our skiers do not pull very much, unfortunately, ”sports commentator and TV presenter Dmitry Guberniev shared his opinion.

Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov came second in the mass start at the second stage of the Tour de Ski in Oberstdorf, Germany. The Russian skier is the current tournament winners. Bolshunov won the Tour de Ski two times in a row.

But the Russian skier Natalya Nepryaeva won the classic style sprint at the second stage of the Tour de Ski in Oberstdorf, Germany on January 1. The athlete showed the result 2: 36.41

The Tour de Ski is part of the World Cup, which includes mass starts, pursuit and time trial races in both classic and free style.