There is a significant drop in Covid infections and deaths in Italy. In the week of June 9 to 15, 7,461 new cases were registered, a decrease of 17.8% compared to the previous week when there were 9,084. There were 81 deaths in 7 days, down by 2% compared to the previous week when there were 108. The positivity rate also dropped sharply, going from 4.4% last week to 3.5%. These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation of Covid-19.