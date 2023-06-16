He chapter 243 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10”, the last one of the week, will bring revelations and news which will be cause for celebration for some. While Mike and Macarena they seem happy,Happy‘ faints upon hearing the confession of Pepe. In addition, Félix will arrive with a message to the Gonzales house that will leave more than one with their mouths open. What will happen today in “AFHS”? Here’s how to watch the episode in its entirety FREE and LIVE.

Watch here the advance of chapter 243 of “In the background there is room”

When does “AFHS” chapter 243 premiere?

He episode 243 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere this Friday June 16, 2023 through the screens of América Televisión. According to the advance, news will be revealed in Las Nuevas Lomas that will surprise more than one, which will be a reason to celebrate with hugs and, in some cases, fainting.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on América TV, immediately after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. If you reside outside of Peru, you can follow the production at the following times.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain the next day.

Where to SEE ONLINE “In the background there is a site 2023” for free?

If you want to SEE ONLINE and FREE the chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio”, you only have to enter the website of America TVGO and you will enjoy all the episodes of the series. In addition, you can download it to any device and view all its content from the palm of your hand.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13 .

