Yesterday a new record in the administration of anti-covid vaccine with almost 700 thousand inoculated doses. According to the coronavirus emergency commissioner, led by General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, there are over 686 thousand administrations in the last 24 hours, with about 77,500 first doses, of which 48 thousand children, and 22,500 first doses for over 50s. Almost 550 thousand the third doses.

Figliuolo, in thanking all the health personnel for the ” constant effort made in favor of the health of our fellow citizens, highlighted the skills expressed by the organizational machinery of the Regions and autonomous Provinces coordinated by the Commissarial Structure “.