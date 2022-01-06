If you’re wishing Christmas could last a little longer, well, in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla it can.

However, this is also because Christmas is actually yet to arrive for many players – but should finally turn up today.

A bug blocking the game’s wintry Yuletide festival has plagued Valhalla since before the holidays. The event was due to kick off in mid-December, but did not appear for many players who had already celebrated the Yuletide event back in 2020.

Today’s new, bug-fixing title update 1.4.1.2 is planned to fix all that, and should ignite the Yuletide festival for all players this afternoon.

Due to the delay, Ubisoft will now run Yuletide until 27th January.

We will be deploying Title Update 1.4.1.2 tomorrow, January 6th to resolve issues blocking players from progressing in the Yule Festival. Thank you for your patience! Note that the festival will end on January 27th. pic.twitter.com/q8bYJYKa0g – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) January 5, 2022

Late last year, I chatted with Valhalla team members about the game’s plans for a big 2022. If you’ve not tried it yet, Valhalla and Odyssey’s big crossover event is a free and generous piece of fan-service that’s well worth a look.

Next up for Valhalla will be its big 35-hour Dawn of Ragnarök expansion, due on 10th March.

Another new gameplay mode will also be added to Valhalla, while Ubisoft told me that fans also have more to look forward to from fave Assassin Basim.