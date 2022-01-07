The Philippines will arrest anyone who escapes lockdown

The President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, has empowered the municipal police to arrest those unvaccinated against covid-19 who bypass lockdown decreed in Manila by the outbreak of the virus.

Since Monday, the municipal authority of Manila imposed new measures that include limit the mobility of those not vaccinated against covid-19 given the increase in infections caused by the new omicron variant, which a day later were extended to some of the provinces annexed to the capital.

Under these restrictions, the unvaccinated cannot go outside, except to buy basic necessities, go to the hospital or work, although in that case they will have to undergo a PCR test every two weeks that they must pay for themselves.

Too Face-to-face classes, sports that require physical contact, the closure of casinos and fairs and the limitation of capacity in restaurants and other venues to between 30 and 50 percent are prohibited.

Philippines registers a rapid increase in infections, linked in part to the omicron variant, and since January 1, cases have jumped from about 3,000 last Saturday to more than 17,000 registered on Thursday.

The archipelago, which suffered two serious waves of covid-19 last April and September, accumulates 2.89 million infections, including more than 51,740 dead.

According to data from Our World in Data, the Philippine authorities have vaccinated with the complete pattern to more than 43 percent of its population.