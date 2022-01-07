Results Teleworking and housekeeping boost Samsung’s record result: The company expects its operating profit to increase by 52.5 percent towards the end of the year

Turnover reached an all-time high last year, the company says.

Korean electronics giant Samsung expects its operating profit to grow 52.5 percent towards the end of the year. The company announced on Friday its preliminary results, which will be published in full in less than three weeks. At that time, figures are expected on the results of the company’s various business operations.

The world’s largest smartphone maker forecast a profit of 13.8 trillion won, or 10.2 billion euros, in October-December. In the corresponding period of the previous year, the profit was 9.05 trillion won.

Revenue rose to nearly $ 76 trillion in the quarter and the company expects it to reach an all-time high.

However, the result was lower than analysts’ estimates. In the market, Samsung was expected to earn an average operating profit of 15.2 trillion won.

Earnings growth has been boosted by strong demand for memory chips and price trends.

“The rise in memory chips for three consecutive quarters until October last year has boosted Samsung’s earnings,” said Park Sung-soon, Analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

The market is monitoring China’s Xi’an rate hike because the city is home to Samsung’s semiconductor plant. Samsung announced last week that it had reorganized operations in Xi’an, but did not say how it would affect production.

Corona crisis has rocked the global economy, but many technology companies have benefited. Teleworking has increased the demand for devices that use Samsung circuits and also the demand for home appliances such as televisions and washing machines. Analysts also estimate that the year-end festive season has been lucrative for Samsung.

Samsung has grown into the world’s largest manufacturer of memory chips and has recently invested heavily in semiconductor manufacturing as component shortages have plagued the manufacture of cars as well as smartphones and game consoles.

The company said in November it will build a microcircuit plant in Texas that is expected to be operational by the end of 2024. Competing manufacturers TSMC and Intel will also increase production in the United States to reduce dependence on China.

Samsung is also developing artificial intelligence technology, robotics and 5g and 6g technology.

Samsung Electronics is the largest subsidiary of the Samsung Group, by far the largest family-owned company in the South Korean economy, the chaeboles. Samsung’s total revenue accounts for about one-fifth of South Korea’s GDP.