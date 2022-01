More than 100 thousand covid infections have been diagnosed in Germany in the last 24 hours. This new record comes with the Omicron variant which accounts for 70% of new cases. As we read from the latest data released by the Robert Koch Institute, on the last day Germany reported 112,323 new coronavirus infections and 239 deaths. The weekly incidence reached 584.4 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days, Rki added.