Psychologist Svetlana Kolobova, in an interview with Moslenta, named the most common causes of female breakdowns.

According to the expert, women living in big cities have many fears, because they bear a great responsibility not only for their lives, but, as a rule, for the lives of their families and children.

“For example, women are more likely to endure unloved jobs for many years, because they are simply afraid to look for another one. They know that if something goes wrong, it is they who will have to deal with the consequences, ”Kolobova noted.

The psychologist also added that, at least in our country, in the overwhelming majority of cases, it is the woman who is responsible for children. “As a result, a woman would rather put up with a bad job, where they pay steadily, than go looking for a better place at her own peril and risk,” the expert concluded.

