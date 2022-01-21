France continues to be affected by the Omicron and Delta variants: the new cases of contagion that have emerged today are 400,851, according to the country’s health authorities, the deaths in the last 24 hours have been 235. The hospitalized patients are 28,457, 3077 of which admitted today . The patients followed in the intensive care units are 3792, 329 of which since yesterday. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 53,764,805 people have received at least one dose (79.7% of the total population) of the antidote and 52,437,130 people have completed the vaccination course (77.8% of the population).