Actor Tom Cruise has us used to the unexpected. Now he has one of the biggest projects of his entire career on his hands: a film that will be shot entirely in space, which will cost more than 200 million dollars and will be filmed at International Space Station under the direction of Doug Liman (with whom he already worked on Edge of Tomorrow). For this, he had to found a production company for future films set outside of Earth.

A space movie studio

The company Space Entertainment Enterprise (or SEE), responsible for producing the Tom Cruise film in space, has just announced that it will create a combined module of movie studio and space station expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

This is the official statement from the company: “The SEE-1 module It will provide a unique and accessible home for unlimited entertainment possibilities, as it will be a place full of innovative infrastructure that will unleash a new world of creativity. With world leader Axiom Space building this revolutionary state-of-the-art facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first, but also the only world-class space structure that will enable the expansion of the two trillion dollar global entertainment industry into Earth orbit. short”.

The company Space Entertainment Enterprise or SEE in charge of producing the Tom Cruise movie will build a movie studio in space. Photo: SEE

YOU CAN SEE: Doctor Strange 2: Tom Cruise looks like Iron Man in fan art poster

The first to shoot a movie in real space

This titanic project in which both the actor and the director are involved Doug Liman Y SpaceX, the space travel and transportation company of Elon Musk, has been designed in collaboration with the POT. The main mission is none other than to take Cruise into space, for which there are a budget of more than 200 million dollars financed by Universal and Space Entertainment Enterprise.