“We are 79.1% vaccinated” against covid-19. “This week we will reach 80%”. Thus the commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo at ‘Che tempo che fa’ on Rai3. “At the beginning of March I presented the plan. We went from 4.5 million and a half of administrations to 85 million and 150 thousand, it seems almost a dream”, said Figliuolo, thinking back to the data that characterized the period of March, when he was a guest of Fabio Fazio. “Half a million” people, says the commissioner, cannot receive the vaccine for health reasons. “Today we are 42 million and 700 thousand citizens vaccinated, 79.1% of the population. In mid-October” 82% “is conceivable. This week it will reach 80%. Already now we are 84% as before. dose and single dose. If everyone went for the second dose, in about twenty days it would reach 84% “.

“I estimate that in mid-October we could have around 81% of vaccinated and over 85% of first doses and single doses – said Figliuolo – When the plan started, our scientists were talking about 80% of vaccinated for herd immunity but the Delta variant did not exist. The ideal is to vaccinate as much as possible, we have to convince the undecided. I think a slice of this group can be convinced. I believe that in part there is fear of what is injected, which is nothing more than a little virus. The longevity we have in developed countries is largely due to vaccinations “.

“I want to quote the data of the last few weeks: vaccination defends 77% from infection, 93% from hospitalization and 96% from intensive care and death”, Fazio recalled, adding: “Many think for themselves of get some convictions. I say compare yourself with those who really know about science “.



The confusion about AstraZeneca has created “doubts and uneasiness”. “Today we also have do-it-yourself information, strange news and fake news are circulating. You have to deal with those who really know about science”, he highlights. “With the obligation for health personnel and the launch of the green pass we have seen an inversion in the curve of the first vaccinations since September: we were falling towards 50 thousand a day, now the average is between 70 and 80 thousand, we are going to vaccinate between 30 and 59 years old, the most productive people. I think this choice is the right one: it gives us confidence and pushes hesitant people to take a further step. If by 15 October we are at 85% of first doses and continue on current trends , we can hope to get further. Then it’s up to politics to decide “, he said again.



“We have to improve in the 50-59 age group and in the 60-69 age group – said Figliuolo – In the latter period I see that we have first doses. There has been an exploit in the 20-29 age group, with 80% As far as law enforcement and armed forces are concerned, it is said that we are at 82-83% of first doses: checks are being carried out, some people of the armed forces and law enforcement have vaccinated themselves as a category . Many have done the covid and are still to be registered. Here too, I ask the doctors to talk to the staff and convince them, to make them understand what is the freedom guaranteed by the vaccine and what kind of moral and civic duty “is linked to vaccination .

Chapter third dose: “There is no problem of doses. We have all the doses to vaccinate all Italians, the logistics are running at full capacity. We started with over 80, Rsa and health care workers over 60. We are immunocompromised, it will be released soon the circular for the frail. Tomorrow the EMA meets and will say something about the third dose, then Aifa will have its say. In the US they are giving the third dose to over 65s, the same in France, in Great Britain from 50 years old on. We wait for October 4th and then we will give the indications. The third dose for everyone? I wait what the scientists say, it seems that a booster dose is better up to a certain age. Then the evidence in the field does not impose it on us for most young but we are ready. When we see the data to understand what happens on the decalage of the antibodies, we will be ready “. Those who have received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine “will do the vaccine at mRna. There will be a call, then we will also have free access”.

