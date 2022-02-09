“In pediatric age, almost 4.2 million doses of” anti-Covid vaccine “were administered” in Italy “,” of which 4 million in the 12 to 16 year range and 173 thousand between 5 and 11 years “. Out of the total number of inoculations, “there were 1,170 reports of adverse events”. A number “which generates the figure of 1% of all reports” of suspected side effects from the Covid-19 vaccine “attributable to pediatric age. Moreover, more than three quarters of these reports refer to events defined as largely non-existent. serious “. This was underlined by Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and coordinator of the Technical Scientific Committee for the coronavirus emergency, during the presentation of the ‘Annual Report on the safety of anti Covid-19 vaccines’, released and illustrated today by the Italian Medicines Agency Aifa.

“Considering the safety profiles of the vaccines available against Covid-19, I want to reassure parents. Vaccination is recommended by all pediatric societies, with the aim of protecting the health of children and their educational, social and training spaces” , Locatelli underlined.