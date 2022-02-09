Samsung is about to present its new line of flagship smartphones for 2022 with the event Galaxy Unpacked 2022where the great protagonist will obviously be the Samsung Galaxy S22 in its various forms and you can follow it live with us today, February 9th.

The appointment is therefore for today, February 9, 2022, from 16:00 on the Twitch channel of Multiplayer.it together with Pierpaolo, who will comment and follow in direct the Samsung presentation event where the new devices of the Korean house will finally be officially presented, destined to attract the attention of a large number of users, given the market shares achieved so far.

The great protagonist of the day will be Samsung Galaxy S22, destined to be the new Samsung flaghsip, present in the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra variants.

The first two should be characterized by a design derived directly from the S21 counterparts and based on the new and powerful Exynos 2200 processor, furthermore powered by an AMD GPU that promises great things also on the gaming front.

Between technical features expected there is the front ultrasonic fingerprint sensor directly in the display, design derived from that of S21 but with some variations in particular to the frame, 120 Hz OLED display with higher brightness (1500 and 1750 nits) and slightly smaller dimensions in terms in height and thickness, but these are still just rumors.

Rather different from the past, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultrawith a rather innovative design and more tending to square as frames, even if with a display with curved edges based on what emerged from the leak.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and its particular shape, based on some renderings

Also present as standard is an integrated stylus, while for the rest there are dimensions and characteristics similar to the previous Ultra, beyond the processor and some elements of the camera.

THE prices, according to what has emerged so far, they should go from 849 euros for Samsung Galaxy S22 to 1,049 euros for S22 Plus up to 1,249 for S22 Ultra, with a release date perhaps already scheduled for February 25, 2022, but we obviously await official information. Among the new features is also the presentation of the new series of Galaxy Tab S8 tablets and possible further surprises.