The lockdown for vaccinated people, who can resume going to public places, ended today in Austria. The confinement, on the other hand, remains in force for those who have not been immunized. The general lockdown lasted three weeks and contributed to a marked reduction in the incidence of the contagion of covid-19: on Friday there were 367.5 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, against 1,102.4 on the first day of lockdown.

The new rules for vaccinated people vary by region, but cinemas, theaters and museums have reopened almost everywhere. Tomorrow it will be the shops. Some regions have chosen to postpone the opening of restaurants and hotels. In any case, restaurants must close at 11pm and the mask is mandatory in public places indoors and on public transport. THEIn the meantime, the parliament is finalizing a new law, in force for two years starting on February 10, which will impose the obligation to vaccinate against covid to those over 14 years old. Violators will be punished with fines between 600 and 3600 euros.

Against the vaccination obligation and the restrictions, a demonstration has been called for today in Salzburg. According to the police, 4,500 people have gathered so far.